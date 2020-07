A teen worker has been attacked inside a Rockhampton FoodWorks store.

EMERGENCY services are tonight treating a young FoodWorks employee who was reportedly assaulted near Rockhampton’s CBD.

It is understood a 17-year-old female worker was attacked by multiple suspects inside the George St store around 7.10pm.

QPS are currently on scene, QAS are en route.

Circumstances surrounding the incident or whether a robbery occurred are unclear at this time.

More to come.