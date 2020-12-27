Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Picture: Timothy Cox
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Picture: Timothy Cox
Crime

BREAKING: Teenager charged over serious hit and run

Aden Stokes
by and aden.stokes@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 9:24 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 17-year-old boy has been charged over an alleged hit and run incident at Norman Gardens on Christmas Eve.

An 18-year-old Rockhampton man was seriously injured after a white ute travelling along Yaamba Rd, at the Moores Creek Rd intersection, allegedly failed to stop and hit the man who was walking near the road about 1am on December 24.

Witnesses rendered first aid to the man prior to the arrival of emergency services.

He was transported in a critical condition to Rockhampton Hospital, where he remains.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm and leaving scene of incident without obtaining help.

He will appear before the Mackay Children's Court later today.

editors picks hit and run tmbcrime yaamba rd

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ fitter sues for $700k after machine brakes fail

        Premium Content CQ fitter sues for $700k after machine brakes fail

        News Her injuries mean she can now only work for short periods of time

        Drug-fuelled jealous protracted weaponized attack of partner

        Premium Content Drug-fuelled jealous protracted weaponized attack of partner

        Crime A MAN who carried out a drug-fuelled jealous protracted weaponized attack on his...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: the real message of Christmas

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: the real message of Christmas

        News Debate heats up over Australian nurse who urged others to follow his example and...

        ULTIMATE GUIDE: Top 25 things to do and see in CQ

        Premium Content ULTIMATE GUIDE: Top 25 things to do and see in CQ

        Destinations See our list of the top tourist attractions and hidden gems in Rockhampton and the...