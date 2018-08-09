Menu
BREAKING: Teenager charged over several CQ bush fires

Shayla Bulloch
9th Aug 2018 11:18 AM

A TEENAGER has been arrested following investigations into around 100 suspicious fires in Central Queensland over the last three months.

Rockhampton detectives charged a 19-year-old Mount Morgan man with seven counts of setting fire to crops or growing plants, beginning in May, 2018.

The teenager is allegedly connected to several fires deliberately lit in Alton Downs, Gracemere and Mount Morgan.

Officers searched the man's property yesterday and took him into custody.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 27.

The Morning Bulletin will update readers with more information after Rockhampton Police hold a press conference today.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

