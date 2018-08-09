BREAKING: Teenager charged over several CQ bush fires

A TEENAGER has been arrested following investigations into around 100 suspicious fires in Central Queensland over the last three months.

Rockhampton detectives charged a 19-year-old Mount Morgan man with seven counts of setting fire to crops or growing plants, beginning in May, 2018.

The teenager is allegedly connected to several fires deliberately lit in Alton Downs, Gracemere and Mount Morgan.

Officers searched the man's property yesterday and took him into custody.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 27.

The Morning Bulletin will update readers with more information after Rockhampton Police hold a press conference today.

