BREAKING: Teenager dies in Capricorn Coast crash

FATAL INCIDENT: A 16-year old female has died after a single vehicle rollover last night near Five Rocks.
FATAL INCIDENT: A 16-year old female has died after a single vehicle rollover last night near Five Rocks. Contributed
Sean Fox
UPDATE 10AM: Police are investigating the cause of a four-wheel drive that rolled over at Five Rocks Beach last night.

A 16-year old girl died in the crash at 11.20pm.

Two males, of unknown ages, were also in the vehicle.

One was airlifted with a non life-threatening leg injury to Rockhampton Hospital.

A Queensland Police spokesman said authorities were currently liaising with the family of the deceased.

INITIAL REPORT: AUTHORITIES say a 16 year-old female has died following a single-vehicle rollover on the Capricorn Coast last night.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the incident occurred at 11.20pm at Stockyard Point near Five Rocks.

Two other people were in the vehicle.

One person, whose age was not disclosed, was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital. The third person did not suffer serious injuries.

More details to follow.

Topics:  capricorn coast traffic fatality

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
