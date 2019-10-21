Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a single vehicle rollover on Sunday.
BREAKING: Teenagers roll Hilux in North Rocky

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
21st Oct 2019 5:18 PM
AFTER spending almost an hour searching, emergency crews have found the Toyota Hilux which rolled on an isolated dirt road in Parkhurst.

QPS said a vehicle was reported to have rolled around 4.10pm near Belmont Rd.

The vehicle was eventually found at the on a dirt section of William Palfry Rd between Edenbrook Drv and the highway.

Early reports suggest that a 14-year-old was suffering from a head laceration and 15-year-old had a broken finger.

The 17 year-old driver not believed to be injured.

Another ambulance crew is currently racing to the crash scene.

More to follow.

