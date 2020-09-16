Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young woman has been left shaken after a rock smashed her car window this afternoon. 
A young woman has been left shaken after a rock smashed her car window this afternoon. 
Breaking

BREAKING: Teens throw rocks at moving cars, smash windows

kaitlyn smith
16th Sep 2020 4:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 20-YEAR-OLD woman has been left shaken after a rock was thrown through her car window whilst driving in North Rockhampton.

It is understood she witnessed two high-school aged males throwing rocks only moments prior to the incident.

The frightening event occurred around 4pm outside a Berserker secondary school.

Fortunately, the young woman escaped injury, the rock narrowly passing by her head.

The incident has since been reported to police who are now patrolling the area.

car incident smashed window
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I am going to kill you’: Terrifying assault on stranger

        Premium Content ‘I am going to kill you’: Terrifying assault on stranger

        Crime CQ man jailed after running down, punching, kicking and choking a man he had never met before.

        Troubled CQ youths provided new, life-changing outlets

        Premium Content Troubled CQ youths provided new, life-changing outlets

        News Barry O’Rourke has made good on his $100k commitment to help improve the lives of...

        • 16th Sep 2020 3:11 PM
        $160k bull sale a cause for celebration

        Premium Content $160k bull sale a cause for celebration

        Rural Winton-bred Rondel Whiskey sold for $160,000 at the Central Queensland Livestock...

        UPDATE: Girl unharmed, police hunt South Rocky intruder

        Premium Content UPDATE: Girl unharmed, police hunt South Rocky intruder

        Breaking The offender reportedly encountered a young girl inside the property during the...