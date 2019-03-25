Menu
EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Multiple police and ambulance crews attended the scene of a 10 person
EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Multiple police and ambulance crews attended the scene of a 10 person "brawl" in the Rockhampton CBD. Leighton Smith
Council News

BREAKING: Ten person brawl at Rockhampton CBD bus stop

Leighton Smith
by
25th Mar 2019 5:47 PM
POLICE units only had to travel metres from the Rockhampton Police station to where up to 10 people were "punching on” in CBD.

Authorities received the call at 5.10pm, describing a brawl involving a large number of participants at the Kern Arcade bus stop on Bolsover St.

A number of people were spotted fleeing the scene when three police vehicles arrived to break up the fight.

Other than a man who received treatment from paramedics for a broken nose, there were no other reported injuries.

