BREAKING: Ten person brawl at Rockhampton CBD bus stop

EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Multiple police and ambulance crews attended the scene of a 10 person "brawl" in the Rockhampton CBD. Leighton Smith

POLICE units only had to travel metres from the Rockhampton Police station to where up to 10 people were "punching on” in CBD.

Authorities received the call at 5.10pm, describing a brawl involving a large number of participants at the Kern Arcade bus stop on Bolsover St.

A number of people were spotted fleeing the scene when three police vehicles arrived to break up the fight.

Other than a man who received treatment from paramedics for a broken nose, there were no other reported injuries.