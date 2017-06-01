WHAT WE KNOW:

Aurizon this afternoon revealed 181 Rockhampton workers would lose their job, on top of another 126 at depots at Bluff, Gladstone, and Stanwell.

Aurizon is shutting its Rockhampton workshop

Aurizon workers will gather on Bolsover St tomorrow

A UNION leader has laid bare his anger over Aurizon's shock move to shut its Rockhampton workshop.

Aurizon this afternoon revealed 181 Rockhampton workers would lose their job, on top of another 126 at depots at Bluff, Gladstone, and Stanwell.

Rockhampton's RBTU organiser said it will be much more than the 181 Rockhampton workers that will suffer after Aurizon's "greedy" play.

He is calling on the whole Rockhampton community to back his union members in "going after Aurizon's throat".

"If they (Rockhampton) think they are doing it tough now, they have not seen nothing yet," Mr Allen said.

"We as a community need to stand up against this outrageous ridiculously ran company.

"They're attacking the Rockhampton community."

Aurizon workers. David Nielsen

He urged the community to stand up against "corporate greed".

"Aurizon are absolutely s***ting on Rockhampton," he said.

Union insider and former Aurizon worker Bernie Misztal told The Morning Bulletin the Australian Manufacturing

Workers Union (AMWU) State Secretary Rohan Webb is flying to Rockhampton to gather with Aurizon workers on Bolsover St tomorrow morning.

Mr Allen said if allowed to proceed, Aurizon's "decision will put a big nail in the coffin of our town".

"They will piss off to Brisbane and we will be left here picking up the pieces," he said.