Rockhampton Police are investigating two break and enters that happened overnight.
BREAKING: Thieves rob home and steal car as owner slept

Steph Allen
14th Sep 2018 10:42 AM

10.35AM: CAR keys, house keys and a mobile phone was stolen from a North Rockhampton property as the owner slept overnight.

Police believe the thieves entered the home by crawling under an open garage door.

Rockhampton Police were called to the Rockonia Rd, Koongal property at 9.38am this morning when the owner noticed the items missing.

Police are also investigating another break and enter that was reported in Rockhampton at 8.20am.

Meanwhile, in Yeppoon, three teenagers were reported to have caused damage to a unit block at the Pinnacle overnight.

There is no indication as to the severity of the damage at this time.

Police will be assessing nearby CCTV footage if available.

