Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue.
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Alistair Brightman
Breaking

BREAKING: Warning issued after third bushfire flares up

Aden Stokes
by
4th Sep 2019 11:06 AM

A THIRD bushfire has flared up in CQ and is keeping local firefighters on their toes.

An alert issued at 9.25am by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said multiple crews were on scene at a bushfire burning near Neils Rd, Barmaryee.

This fire broke out about 9am and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are conducting backburning to contain the fire.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More Stories

barmaryee bushfire tmbbreaking tmbfire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Live out your Baywatch dreams at Life Saving Club's open day

    premium_icon Live out your Baywatch dreams at Life Saving Club's open day

    News Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club's 'Come and Try Day' is on Sunday.

    WATCH: Video of young touch judge goes viral

    premium_icon WATCH: Video of young touch judge goes viral

    News The video shows him practising his flag signals before the game

    • 4th Sep 2019 10:30 AM
    Police catch young speedster driving 60km/h over the limit

    premium_icon Police catch young speedster driving 60km/h over the limit

    Crime Check out this week's Blackwater crime wrap

    • 4th Sep 2019 10:30 AM
    COURT: 86 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon COURT: 86 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton court today