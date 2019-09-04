BREAKING: Warning issued after third bushfire flares up

A THIRD bushfire has flared up in CQ and is keeping local firefighters on their toes.

An alert issued at 9.25am by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said multiple crews were on scene at a bushfire burning near Neils Rd, Barmaryee.

This fire broke out about 9am and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are conducting backburning to contain the fire.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.