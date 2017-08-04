BREAKING: Three fires in 5 days spark arson concerns

BREAKING 8.25AM: DETECTIVES will hold a press conference this morning following a number of suspicious fires in Rockhampton this week.
The Morning Bulletin understands police have responded to three suspicious fires in the last five days.
Two homes were completely destroyed in a fire on Murray St in the early hours of Monday mornings - a fire police labelled as suspicious.
On Monday night, a Frenchville resident called 000 after observing flames coming from their neighbours home on Berserker St. This fire is also reportedly being treated as suspicious.
Police have confirmed there was a third suspicious fire, also in Berserker St, overnight.
More details are expected to be revealed after 9am.
More to come.