BREAKING: Three fires in 5 days spark arson concerns

A house in Rockhampton engulfed in flames in the early hours of Monday morning.

BREAKING 8.25AM: DETECTIVES will hold a press conference this morning following a number of suspicious fires in Rockhampton this week.

The Morning Bulletin understands police have responded to three suspicious fires in the last five days.

Two homes were completely destroyed in a fire on Murray St in the early hours of Monday mornings - a fire police labelled as suspicious.

On Monday night, a Frenchville resident called 000 after observing flames coming from their neighbours home on Berserker St. This fire is also reportedly being treated as suspicious.

Police have confirmed there was a third suspicious fire, also in Berserker St, overnight.

More details are expected to be revealed after 9am.

More to come.