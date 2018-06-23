Menu
BREAKING: Firies get East Mackay house fire under control

23rd Jun 2018 12:17 PM | Updated: 12:38 PM

UPDATE: THE blaze at an East Mackay home is under control after three Queensland Fire and Rescue teams responded to the fire.

No more flames can be seen from the building although fighter fighters are still inside the premises.

All emergency services remain at the scene.

 

EARLIER: THREE teams of firefighters are on the scene of a large house fire in East Mackay.

Ergon teams have arrived at 18 McIntyre Street where Queensland Fire and Rescue are working to contain the blaze.

The street is closed for traffic with other officials on the scene.

Bystanders have gathered to watch.

Mackay Daily Mercury

