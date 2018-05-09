Menu
Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy south of Rockhampton.
Breaking

BREAKING: Three-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash near Rocky

Amber Hooker
by
9th May 2018 3:04 PM

3PM: THREE vehicles have crashed on the Bruce Hwy about 10 minutes south of Rockhampton.

All emergency services are responding to the nose-to-tail crash near Midgee, which happened just before 3pm.

Initial reports indicate the vehicles are not drivable and fluid has spilled across the road.

It is understood Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are already on scene.

It is unknown at this time how many people are involved.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

bruce hwy crash emergency services
