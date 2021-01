Paramedics are at the scene of the crash. Photo: File

Paramedics are on scene and fire crews are en route to Kunwarara Road and Princhester Road in response to reports of a three-vehicle crash.

Two fire crews are heading to the crash about 50km south of Marlborough, which occurred about 3pm.

Early reports indicated there were three people involved in the incident.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.