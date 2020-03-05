Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are responding.
Paramedics are responding.
News

BREAKING: Two vehicle smash on Yeppoon Rd

Melanie Plane
5th Mar 2020 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.22PM: EMERGENCY services have reached the scene of a two vehicle crash on Yeppoon Rd. 

It is understood all persons involved are out of vehicles. 

Reports suggest five people were involved in the crash but all appear uninjured. 

BREAKING 2.12PM: MULTIPLE emergency services crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the Ironpot area.

Initial reports suggest two vehicles have collided on Yeppoon Rd.

It is unclear at this stage how serious the crash is, or how many people are in involved.

yeppoon road crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pierce Engineering debt goes back in the millions

        premium_icon Pierce Engineering debt goes back in the millions

        Business Long standing company speaks out about their reasons behind their voluntary administration

        Anglo American charged over miner Bradley Hardwick’s death

        premium_icon Anglo American charged over miner Bradley Hardwick’s death

        News The worker died at Moranbah North, where he had worked for 10 years.

        Find out which two CQ stores are dishing out doughnut burgers

        premium_icon Find out which two CQ stores are dishing out doughnut...

        Easy Eating Chicken breast fillet meets smoky bacon, melted cheese and a smothering of cola BBQ...

        COURT: See who is appearing in Yeppoon court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is appearing in Yeppoon court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Yeppoon magistrates Court today