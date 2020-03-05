BREAKING: Two vehicle smash on Yeppoon Rd

UPDATE 2.22PM: EMERGENCY services have reached the scene of a two vehicle crash on Yeppoon Rd.

It is understood all persons involved are out of vehicles.

Reports suggest five people were involved in the crash but all appear uninjured.

BREAKING 2.12PM: MULTIPLE emergency services crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the Ironpot area.

Initial reports suggest two vehicles have collided on Yeppoon Rd.

It is unclear at this stage how serious the crash is, or how many people are in involved.