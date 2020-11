Three vehicles have collided in Rockhampton’s north.

EMERGENCY services are currently attending a three-vehicle crash at North Rockhampton.

The incident occurred just before 3.30pm on Dean St at Frenchville.

Early reports suggested a person may be entrapped inside their vehicle.

QPS, QFES and QAS are currently en route.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for some time after crews shut Dean St.

No further details are known at this time.

More to come.