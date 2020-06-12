Menu
CRASH: Three vehicles have collided in Gracemere this evening.
BREAKING: Three vehicles collide south of Rockhampton

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
12th Jun 2020 5:48 PM
A THREE vehicle crash during peak hour in Gracemere had emergency crews scrambling.

The crash occurred around 5.20pm at the intersection of Lawrie St and Bland St.

Fuel had reportedly spilt onto the road and one lane of Lawrie St was blocked, heading in the direction of Rockhampton.

The occupants of all three vehicles managed to get free from their vehicles.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed one person was being assessed for minor injuries.

They were subsequently taken to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

One vehicle was able to be driven from the scene and the other two require tow trucks.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

