Rockhampton ambulance. QAS generic
News

BREAKING: Three vehicles crash near Rockhampton

Lachlan Berlin
18th Jun 2021 3:08 PM
The passengers of three vehicles involved in a Central Queensland crash have luckily escaped uninjured.

It’s understood the incident happened on Lawrie Street or Gavial-Gracemere Road after 3pm on June 18.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said there doesn’t appear to be any injuries at this stage.

“It looks like most patients are declining our services at this stage,” the spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said one of their crews attended at 3.08pm to make the scene safe.

Originally published as BREAKING: Three vehicles crash near Rockhampton

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

