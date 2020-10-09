BREAKING: Three women assaulted near Rocky pharmacy

POLICE are currently attending a disturbance outside a pharmacy at North Rockhampton.

It is understood three females have been injured in an assault on Dean St, Frenchville.

The incident occurred just before 4pm this afternoon.

It is unclear why the altercation first occurred, or if any other parties were involved.

Paramedics have since been dispatched to the scene.

Early reports suggest all three women have been left bleeding.

One is reportedly bleeding from her eye socket.

However, the extent of the other parties injuries are unknown.

More to come.