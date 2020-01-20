Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: High-level Qld prison boss stood down

by MADURA MCCORMACK
20th Jan 2020 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A HIGH-RANKING executive at the beleaguered Townsville Correctional Centre has been suspended after being accused of inappropriately misusing his position.

Townsville Correctional Centre general manager Peter Hall was stood down, Queensland Corrective Services confirmed on Monday morning, amid an ethical standards investigation.

It is understood this arose from allegations of "inappropriate misuse of his position and departmental resources".

Peter Hall, General Manager of Townsville Correctional Centre.
Peter Hall, General Manager of Townsville Correctional Centre.

"Queensland Corrective Services expects the highest standards of ethical and professional standards from officers at every level of the organisation," a spokesman said.

"As the matter is subject of an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to provide any further comment."

Mr Hall's suspension is effective immediately.

Acting Chief Superintendent Louise Kneeshaw will fill Mr Hall's role in his absence.

Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Shae Beplate.
correctional centre editors picks general manager internal investigation misuse of position peter hall prison boss stood down townsville correction centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Armed robbery in carpark at 2am, car found burnt out

        premium_icon Armed robbery in carpark at 2am, car found burnt out

        News The offender attempted to drag the victim out of the vehicle and threatened him with a knife.

        Business is booming on the Barrier Reef

        premium_icon Business is booming on the Barrier Reef

        News Data shows South Great Barrier Reef is fast becoming a tourist hotspot

        15+ properties snapped up in New Year buying frenzy

        premium_icon 15+ properties snapped up in New Year buying frenzy

        Property The large number of sales shows no shortage of buyers looking to close a deal in...

        Break ins reported throughout cars, homes in estates

        premium_icon Break ins reported throughout cars, homes in estates

        News A 2003 green Holden Commodore was stolen and remains missing.