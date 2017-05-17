27°
BREAKING: Hilux crashes off Cap Hwy, driver not found

Luke J Mortimer
| 17th May 2017 11:37 AM Updated: 11:46 AM
TRAUMA: Paramedics are rushing to a reported trauma incident on Yaamba Rd.
Tony Martin

WHAT WE KNOW: 

  • A Toyota Hilux has crashed into a ditch beside the Capricorn Hwy near Westward
  • An off-duty firefighter discovered the crash scene
  • The firefighter has not located anyone in the vehicle 
  • Paramedics are rushing to the scene

AN OFF-duty firefighter has come across skid marks leading to a Toyota Hilux which has crashed into a ditch beside the Capricorn Hwy.

But it is understood the firefighter has reported that it appears no one is in it.

Paramedics, police and QFES crews are rushing to the crash, about 5km east of Westward.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics have no details about patients.

More to come

Topics:  breaking hilux police rockhampton toyota hilux

"HE sat and smiled at us" as he learnt his fate.

