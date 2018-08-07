BREAKING: Traffic crash in Rocky CBD

9.20am: EARLY reports have emerged of a traffic crash occurring in front of Dingles on the corner of William and Kent St, in the Rockhampton CBD.

Two people were injured in the two vehicle incident which occurred at 8.50am today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said there were no one was trapped in the incident.

Queensland Ambulance said both patients had suffered mild injuries with one man suffering a laceration to the head.

Both drivers are in a stable condition and it was currently being decided whether to take them to hospital for further treatment.

2 car crash Kent and William Streets. Allan Reinikka ROK070818acrash2

An eyewitness said the intersection was partially blocked.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while emergency services make the area safe.

More to follow.