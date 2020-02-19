Menu
Emergency services are responding to an traffic incident on Capricorn Hwy near Willows.
BREAKING: Traffic incident blocks Cap Highway

Kaitlyn Smith
19th Feb 2020 1:44 PM
COMMUTERS are expected to experience some traffic delays this afternoon after a road train lost its back trailer on Capricorn Highway.

The single-vehicle incident happened at 12.09pm, 80km west of Emerald and 10km west of Willows.

A police spokesperson said it appeared that the trailer being hit the edge of the road before tipping.

It is understood to have caused a significant traffic hazard which has since led to the west bound lane being blocked to traffic.

There are also reports of a possible fuel leak and spilt gravel.

Emergency services are on scene, though no injuries have been reported.

Clean up is now underway. It is unclear how long the lane will remain closed for.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

