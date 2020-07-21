BREAKING: Traffic incident sparks grass fire in western CQ

GRASS FIRE: Rural Fire Fighters are on their way to extinguish a grass fire burning on the Fitzroy Developmental Road. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

THERE are early reports of a traffic incident in western CQ which has triggered a grass fire.

The incident took place on the Fitzroy Development Rd in Goomally, 10km away from Spring Creek at some stage this morning.

A Glencore vehicle was found abandoned by police and the driver appears to have been picked up by someone else.

Police said it appeared like the driver was driving on the rim for a few kilometres, sparking a grass fire which authorities were worried could get out of control.

Police are on scene and the Rural Fire Service have been requested to attend.

More to follow.