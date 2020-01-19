BREAKING: Train derailment in Central Queensland
1.55PM: EARLY reports are coming in describing a train derailment in Western CQ, about halfway between Dysart and Middlemount.
Queensland Police said they were advised about the incident near Dysart-Middlemount Rd just after 1pm.
Multiple emergency crews are on their way to the scene.
It is understood that a number of carriages blocking road access to the scene.
There are reports of downed powerlines and a possible fire.
QFES crews have been warned to to use caution and treat all powerlines as live.
More to follow.