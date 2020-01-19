Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMERGENCY SITUATION: A coal train is understood to have derailed somewhere between Dysart and Middlemount in Central Queensland.
EMERGENCY SITUATION: A coal train is understood to have derailed somewhere between Dysart and Middlemount in Central Queensland.
News

BREAKING: Train derailment in Central Queensland

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
19th Jan 2020 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

1.55PM: EARLY reports are coming in describing a train derailment in Western CQ, about halfway between Dysart and Middlemount.

Queensland Police said they were advised about the incident near Dysart-Middlemount Rd just after 1pm.

DERAILMENT: A train was reported to have derailed somewhere between Dysart and Middlemount in Western CQ.
DERAILMENT: A train was reported to have derailed somewhere between Dysart and Middlemount in Western CQ.

Multiple emergency crews are on their way to the scene.

It is understood that a number of carriages blocking road access to the scene.

There are reports of downed powerlines and a possible fire.

QFES crews have been warned to to use caution and treat all powerlines as live.

More to follow.

More Stories

Show More
tmbcrashes train crash train derailment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic end in search for missing woman

        premium_icon Tragic end in search for missing woman

        News Over 100 people had been involved in the wide scale search.

        Man hospitalised after vehicle rolls on Burnett Highway

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after vehicle rolls on Burnett Highway

        News Police and paramedics attended the scene of the crash at 6am.

        GARDENING: Best shrub sparks discussion

        premium_icon GARDENING: Best shrub sparks discussion

        News The Bully’s gardening columist says blooms highlight good things come in small...

        House of the week: Tanby’s ‘mini resort’

        premium_icon House of the week: Tanby’s ‘mini resort’

        News The $1.6m Cap Coast home would be at home in the Beverly Hills.