BREAKING: Train derailment in Central Queensland

1.55PM: EARLY reports are coming in describing a train derailment in Western CQ, about halfway between Dysart and Middlemount.

Queensland Police said they were advised about the incident near Dysart-Middlemount Rd just after 1pm.

Multiple emergency crews are on their way to the scene.

It is understood that a number of carriages blocking road access to the scene.

There are reports of downed powerlines and a possible fire.

QFES crews have been warned to to use caution and treat all powerlines as live.

More to follow.