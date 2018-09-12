BREAKING: Train movements halted after crash affects railway

TRAIN movements through Rockhampton have been abruptly halted after a crash affected the rail lines.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the two-car crash on Denison and Derby Sts around 10.50am where both vehicles have blocked the railway lines through the city.

Paramedics treated three patients at the scene but nobody suffered serious injuries. Two will likely be taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

A spokeswoman from QFES said Queensland Rail was notified to stop all rail movements shortly after the crash as both cars were across the railway line.

Fire crews are still on scene making the area safe.

Police are also on the scene conducting traffic controls.