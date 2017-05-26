26°
BREAKING: 'Traumatic': Rocky cop reveals body is young CQ man

Andrew Thorpe
| 26th May 2017 1:46 PM Updated: 2:05 PM
The body found in a stormwater drain has been confirmed as a Gladstone man in his 30s.
Andrew Thorpe

THE body found in a stormwater drain yesterday has been confirmed as a Gladstone man in his 30s.

Police have revealed new details about his identity after retrieving the body that has been in the drain for up to a week.

Today, at team of up to five people crawled into the drain for the grisly duty of retrieving the body.

Acting detective inspector Capricornia Division Luke Peachey said fingerprint identification confirmed his identity as the local man in his 30s.

Insp Peachey said police will not release his name at this stage.

"There doesn't seem to be anything pointing to anything suspicious but that will be a matter for our investigators," he said.

He credited the work of QFRS officers, investigators and the Gladstone Regional Council.

Three investigators and at least two fire fighters retrieved the man's body.

"It was pretty traumatic down there," he said.

"In some stages the officers had to crawl through, it wouldn't have been a pleasant site or job and I take my hat off to those who did it."

He said autopsy results would confirm how and when the man died. Results are hoped to be finalised within coming days.

Initial investigations show the man wasn't on a missing persons register, however, Insp Peachey said they were looking into this further.

