BREAKING: 'Tree branch' kills soldier near Rocky

AN AUSTRALIAN solider is dead after an accident at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area near Rockhampton.

Police have been called in to investigate and will prepare a Coroner's report.

The Australian Defence Force has revealed that the soldier was in an M113 Armoured Personnel Carrier when they were believed to be struck by a tree branch.

TRAGEDY: A soldier has been died at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area near Rockhampton. File photo. Russell Prothero

In a statement, Defence said the soldier received "immediate first aid" from paramedics, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The soldier's family has been told and Defence said they are being supported by the Army.

"The Army and the broader ADF community extends its deepest sympathies to the soldier's family and friends," Defence said in a statement.

Defence said it would not release any information about the soldier, including their service history.

