Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
BREAKING: Truck carrying explosive chemicals on fire in CQ

Shayla Bulloch
12th Mar 2018 1:15 PM

A TRUCK carrying ammonium nitrate has reportedly caught fire on the Leichhardt Highway with multiple crews on the way.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the "remote" area near Wowan around 12.30pm to reports a wheel bearing was on fire.

It is understood the driver of the truck is safely out of the vehicle which is near Buneru Rd and a two-kilometre exclusion zone has been set up.

A QFES spokesperson said four crews were en route to the location from Rockhampton.

More to come.

