BREAKING: Truck crash on Razorback Rd

9AM: EMERGENCY services have arrived at the scene of a truck crash on the Razorback Rd this morning.

They are working to stabilise the truck and return the trailer to its upright position.

A two truck has been called and is on route.

8.50AM: EMERGENCY services are on route to a truck crash on the Razorback Rd near Mount Morgan.

Initial reports indicate a small truck towing a trailer crashed in the middle of the Razorback around 8.45am and the trailer is on its side.

Two males in their 20s were in the truck when it crashed, and one is out of the vehicle and walking around.

The other is still in the drivers seat of the truck, but is apparently uninjured.

QAS is still on route and other services have been requested to assist.

More to come.