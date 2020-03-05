Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are at the scene of a truck crash.
BREAKING: Truck crashes down embankment, into mangroves

Sam Reynolds
Tegan Annett
5th Mar 2020 1:20 PM
A B-DOUBLE truck has rolled down an embankment and crashed into mangroves near the Gladstone Power Station.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Hanson Rd at 12.50pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the driver was able to safely get out of the truck and has not sustained serious injuries.

She said it is believed the truck was not carrying anything at the time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Services are also at the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said the truck crashed "well off the roadway and into the mangroves".

