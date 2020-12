A truck has reportedly crashed off a bridge on the Bruce Highway, south of Rockhampton, on Sunday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

A truck has reportedly crashed off a bridge on the Bruce Highway, south of Rockhampton, on Sunday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

Emergency services crews are responding to reports that a truck has gone off a bridge on the Bruce Highway near Bajool.

Two men have reportedly crawled from the stricken vehicle.

The accident scene is about 35km south of Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggest the truck is not blocking the highway.

More to come.