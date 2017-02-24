BREAKING: Truck drags power line down Rocky CBD street

Truck pulled down power line at Stanley Street.

A TRANSPORT truck clipped a power line at about 1.30pm today on on busy Rockhampton CBD street.

The power line became tangled in the Fitzroy Towing truck's load and swept down Stanley St dangerously close to residents' homes.

A passing police officer was fortunate to be on the scene within minutes and safely guiding traffic passed the lengthy vehicle.

Nearby workers reportedly heard a loud bang.

Fortunately the line was not live allowing the officers to thoroughly examine the truck.

The driver was unharmed.

More to follow.