BREAKING: Truck bursts into flames, CQ highway lane closed

UPDATE: 2.08pm:

A TRUCK driver has hauled himself from his semi-trailer as it burst into flames on the Capricorn Hwy, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Paramedics received the call at about 12.42pm to a rural section of the Capricorn Hwy near Duaringa.

The spokeswoman said there was no indication Queensland Fire and Emergency Service had arrived on scene.

She said it didn't appear the male truck driver had any injuries.

Queensland Police have closed at least one lane of the highway.

More to come

BREAKING 1.30PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck fire west of Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggest the truck is 'well ablaze' and is located on a straight stretch of Hwy near Duaringa.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were alerted to the vehicle on fire at 12.40pm and had just arrived at the scene.

CLOSED: It is understood police has shut down at least one lane of the Capricorn Hwy. Source: Google Maps.

It is unclear at this stage if the truck has crashed and if anyone is injured.

It is understood at least one lane of the highway is closed.

More to come.