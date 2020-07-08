UPDATE: Driver's brave response amid truck fire. SEE VIDEO

A garbage truck has reportedly caught on fire in Rockhampton this morning.

UPDATE, 12.30pm: A fire which reportedly broke out in the rear of a recycling truck on Denham St this morning is now under control.

Emergency services raced to the scene around 11.45am after the driver was forced to dump its flaming materials in nearby Kerr Park.

A witness at the scene described the moments leading up to the incident, saying the driver promptly pulled over before attempting to extinguish the subsequent blaze.

They further confirmed a resident from a neighbouring property assisted with their own fire extinguisher.

It is understood the driver was not harmed in the incident.

The cause of the fire for now remains unclear.

