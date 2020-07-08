Menu
A garbage truck has reportedly caught on fire in Rockhampton this morning.
UPDATE: Driver's brave response amid truck fire. SEE VIDEO

kaitlyn smith
8th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
UPDATE, 12.30pm: A fire which reportedly broke out in the rear of a recycling truck on Denham St this morning is now under control.

Emergency services raced to the scene around 11.45am after the driver was forced to dump its flaming materials in nearby Kerr Park.

A witness at the scene described the moments leading up to the incident, saying the driver promptly pulled over before attempting to extinguish the subsequent blaze.

They further confirmed a resident from a neighbouring property assisted with their own fire extinguisher.

It is understood the driver was not harmed in the incident.

The cause of the fire for now remains unclear.

INITIAL, 12pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a garbage truck which caught on fire this morning in Rockhampton.

Early reports suggest the truck caught alight on Denham St in The Range around 11.45am.

It is believed the driver saw smoke billowing from the truck's rear, prompting an emergency dump of its materials into nearby Kerr Park.

A firefighter douses the flames of an earlier fire at Rockhampton’s Kerr Park.
Firefighters are currently extinguishing a small blaze which reportedly ignited as a result.

QFES, QAS and QPS are all responding to the scene.

Injuries to the driver are currently unknown.

