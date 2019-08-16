BREAKING: Truck has struck a power pole, lines are down

10AM: TWO people are trapped inside a truck after striking a power pole in north Rockhampton.

At 9.56am, emergency services were called to a Salvation Army truck which had struck a power pole on Berserker St, opposite Berserker Street State School.

There are reports power line may be down at the scene and a small grass fire has ignited.

It is believed two people are trapped inside the truck, they reported to have no injuries.

Paramedics, police and firies are heading to the scene now, Ergon has been called.

More to come.