Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews are responding.
Emergency crews are responding.
Breaking

UPDATE: Truck rollover closes CQ highway, driver injured

Jack Evans
6th May 2020 12:27 PM | Updated: 1:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE:1.20PM: Peak Downs Highway remains closed to trucks at the sight of a rollover earlier today, 10km east of Coppabella.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a side road has been opened for small vehicle but trucks will have to wait for the wreckage to be cleared. 

UPDATE 1PM: A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed crews attend the scene to treat a man in his 40s. 

The spokesman said the man was taken to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition with injuries to his lower right arm. 

More to come. 

BREAKING: A TRUCK rollover near Moranbah has closed a busy Central Queensland highway.

Reports are emerging that a semi-trailer rolled on the Peak Downs Hwy near Coppabella earlier today and the highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed one QFES crew and one police crew were on scene.

The incident is 10km east of Coppabella

Injuries are unknown at this stage as the incident is unfolding.

peak downs highway crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hero cop helps five children escape Rocky inferno

        premium_icon Hero cop helps five children escape Rocky inferno

        Breaking Fire and police crews have established a crime scene and will investigate this morning after a house fire involving children in Rockhampton overnight.

        NAIF LOAN: 200 jobs on the cards in major CQ beef project

        premium_icon NAIF LOAN: 200 jobs on the cards in major CQ beef project

        Business Pen hits paper on a project which promises to inject over 200 jobs into the region.

        One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

        premium_icon One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

        News After finishing second in the last election, One Nation have high hopes for...

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See who is appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today