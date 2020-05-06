UPDATE: Truck rollover closes CQ highway, driver injured

UPDATE:1.20PM: Peak Downs Highway remains closed to trucks at the sight of a rollover earlier today, 10km east of Coppabella.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a side road has been opened for small vehicle but trucks will have to wait for the wreckage to be cleared.

UPDATE 1PM: A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed crews attend the scene to treat a man in his 40s.

The spokesman said the man was taken to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition with injuries to his lower right arm.

More to come.

BREAKING: A TRUCK rollover near Moranbah has closed a busy Central Queensland highway.

Reports are emerging that a semi-trailer rolled on the Peak Downs Hwy near Coppabella earlier today and the highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed one QFES crew and one police crew were on scene.

The incident is 10km east of Coppabella

Injuries are unknown at this stage as the incident is unfolding.