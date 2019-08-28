BREAKING: Truck rollover leaves man with a lacerated face

8.35AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a single truck rollover on the Dawson Highway, near Biloela.

At 8.23am, paramedics were called to the incident and are currently en route.

Initial reports indicate a 49-year-old man was involved and is reported to have suffered back pain and facial injuries. He is described as having a "very lacerated face” and has removed himself from the truck.

It is believed traffic is blocked as a result of the crash.

More to come.