Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A truck has rolled on the Warrego Hwy at Crowley Vale. Photo: Hugh Suffell
A truck has rolled on the Warrego Hwy at Crowley Vale. Photo: Hugh Suffell
News

BREAKING: Man airlifted to hospital as truck rolls off Hwy

Hugh Suffell
Lachlan Mcivor
17th Nov 2020 12:44 PM | Updated: 1:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A Truck driver is being airlifted to hospital after he became trapped in his vehicle when it rolled off the Warrego Highway this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a water truck rolled down an embankment off the highway at Crowley Vale about noon on Tuesday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a helicopter had been tasked to the scene.

The man has leg, chest and head injuries but is understood to be in a stable condition.

Five fire crews attended the scene after receiving a report of a water truck which had tipped over off the highway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the first crew arrived about 12.25pm to start cutting the man free.

The man was released from the truck just after 1pm to be loaded onto the helicopter.

EARLIER: A truck has rolled on the Warrego Hwy at Crowley Vale.

Police, paramedics and rescue crews are on the scene.

It is believed the driver of the truck is trapped inside.

Traffic is building in the area and delays are expected to continue.

More details to come.

warrego hwy crash
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Charity recipient for Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight revealed

        Premium Content Charity recipient for Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight revealed

        Life There will be two Carols by Candlelight events in Rockhampton this year.

        Top end Rocky home sells for whopping $835,000

        Premium Content Top end Rocky home sells for whopping $835,000

        Property There have been a number of sales recorded above $500,000 in the last couple of...

        Former prison nurse in drunk drama at Strand Hotel

        Premium Content Former prison nurse in drunk drama at Strand Hotel

        Crime She was refused entry to the pub and then found a way to climb in.

        BREAKING: Break and enter forces school into lockdown

        Premium Content BREAKING: Break and enter forces school into lockdown

        Crime Police have detained one suspect and are searching for two others.