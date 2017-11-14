Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Truck up in flames near CQ business

Emergency services are heading to reports of a truck fire in Byfield this morning.
Emergency services are heading to reports of a truck fire in Byfield this morning. Alistair Brightman
Amber Hooker
by

UPDATE, 7.30AM: FIREFIGHTERS have arrived on scene where a truck reportedly burst into flames this morning.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service received the call about 6.55am to attend a Byfield and Stoney Creek address.

A spokesman said it appears the truck caught fire on or near a business premises, and was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

One QFES crew arrived to find the operations manager of the business had extinguished the flame as of 7.30am, but will remain to ensure the area is safe.

"There's initial concern that it's a diesel supply tank on the back, concerned to make sure that hasn't leaked," a QFES spokesman said.

The spokesman said said firefighters were working to determine if there was any signficant leaking, and alert the correct authorities if required.

INITIAL REPORT, 7.20AM: A TRUCK has reportedly burst into flames on Byfield and Stoney Creek roads.

Emergency services are rushing to the scene, but cannot provide further details on the incident or who is involved.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received the call about 6.55am and deployed two crews.

They alerted the Queensland Police Service soon after.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were unaware of the incident as of 7.23am.

More information to come.

Topics:  emergency services truck fire

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

'Dishonesty, fraud, theft': CQ car salesman caught out

'Dishonesty, fraud, theft': CQ car salesman caught out

'It's not just a bad business deal': Scott Andrew Hartwell swindled his victims out of thousands of dollars.

Rocky's rental vacancy makes mega turn-around

POSITIVE SIGN: The tightening of rental vacanices in Rockhampton is a great sign.

THE housing market makes it's latest swing putting landlords first

'Close calls' at Rocky school prompt council to take action

Frenchville State School traffic issues will be on council agenda today.

SAFETY of kids on council agenda after ongoing traffic issues

Is there a right way to teach our regional kids?

Children in rural Queensland schools have been learning how to make robotic dogs through video conferencing with remote teachers.

The Fair Go for Our Kids campaign has gained momentum.

Local Partners