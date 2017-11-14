BREAKING: Truck up in flames near CQ business

Emergency services are heading to reports of a truck fire in Byfield this morning.

Emergency services are heading to reports of a truck fire in Byfield this morning. Alistair Brightman

UPDATE, 7.30AM: FIREFIGHTERS have arrived on scene where a truck reportedly burst into flames this morning.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service received the call about 6.55am to attend a Byfield and Stoney Creek address.

A spokesman said it appears the truck caught fire on or near a business premises, and was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

One QFES crew arrived to find the operations manager of the business had extinguished the flame as of 7.30am, but will remain to ensure the area is safe.

"There's initial concern that it's a diesel supply tank on the back, concerned to make sure that hasn't leaked," a QFES spokesman said.

The spokesman said said firefighters were working to determine if there was any signficant leaking, and alert the correct authorities if required.

INITIAL REPORT, 7.20AM: A TRUCK has reportedly burst into flames on Byfield and Stoney Creek roads.

Emergency services are rushing to the scene, but cannot provide further details on the incident or who is involved.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received the call about 6.55am and deployed two crews.

They alerted the Queensland Police Service soon after.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were unaware of the incident as of 7.23am.

More information to come.