Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck driver is being flown to Mackay Hospital after he passed out at the wheel of his vehicle this morning.
A truck driver is being flown to Mackay Hospital after he passed out at the wheel of his vehicle this morning.
Breaking

BREAKING: Truckie airlifted after passing out at wheel

kaitlyn smith
20th Jun 2020 12:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver is being flown to Mackay Hospital following a single-vehicle accident near Frankfield this morning.

The incident occurred around 11am after the driver is believed to have passed out behind the wheel.

It is unknown at this time whether the man suffered a medical episode.

Rescue crews attend the scene of a single-vehicle truck crash near Frankfield this morning.
Rescue crews attend the scene of a single-vehicle truck crash near Frankfield this morning.

He is said to have also narrowly avoided colliding with a power pole on the Gregory Development Rd.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter attended the scene just before 11.30am.

The man is reportedly in a stable condition however, the extent of his injuries are unclear.

More to come.

mackay hospital and health services racq cq helicopter rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man taken to hospital following vehicle rollover

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man taken to hospital following vehicle rollover

        Breaking The incident occurred just after 10am this morning.

        UPDATE: Teen girl recovering after violent group assault

        premium_icon UPDATE: Teen girl recovering after violent group assault

        Breaking The incident unfolded near Rockhampton’s CBD last night.

        BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash at Alton Downs intersection

        premium_icon BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash at Alton Downs intersection

        Breaking Two women reportedly injured following collision.

        Man hurt in early-morning motorbike crash

        premium_icon Man hurt in early-morning motorbike crash

        News The incident occurred around 2.30am this morning.