BREAKING: Truckie airlifted after passing out at wheel

A truck driver is being flown to Mackay Hospital after he passed out at the wheel of his vehicle this morning.

A truck driver is being flown to Mackay Hospital after he passed out at the wheel of his vehicle this morning.

A TRUCK driver is being flown to Mackay Hospital following a single-vehicle accident near Frankfield this morning.

The incident occurred around 11am after the driver is believed to have passed out behind the wheel.

It is unknown at this time whether the man suffered a medical episode.

Rescue crews attend the scene of a single-vehicle truck crash near Frankfield this morning.

He is said to have also narrowly avoided colliding with a power pole on the Gregory Development Rd.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter attended the scene just before 11.30am.

The man is reportedly in a stable condition however, the extent of his injuries are unclear.

More to come.