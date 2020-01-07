Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Activists at Abbot Point coal terminal
Activists at Abbot Point coal terminal
News

BREAKING: Two activists close Adani rail line at Abbot Point

Jack Evans
7th Jan 2020 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Coal trains have been blocked by anti-Adani activist group Frontline Action on Coal at the Abbot Point coal terminal.

The group has said it is in response to catastrophic fires ravaging the country.

In photographs released by the group, two activists protest appear to have staged a sit down in the on the rail line into the Abbot Point coal terminal in Bowen, blocking both coal trains as well as workers entering the facility.

Eleanor Haas and Gali Schell were named by the group as the two activists responsible.

The pair are holding a banner that reads: “Aus is burning. Coal is fuelling the fire. Ausgov + Adani = arsonists”.

Activists at Abbot Point coal terminal
Activists at Abbot Point coal terminal

“Over 12 million acres have been devastated by fire throughout Australia. If you are looking for someone to blame, point your fingers at the Australian government and Adani,” Schell said.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said police have been on the scene since 4am.

He confirmed the railway has been closed as the pair are fixed to it and both activists and police remain on scene.

The spokesman said the pair are fixed together and locked onto the rail using a barrel.

Adani Australia has been approached for comment.

abbot point coal terminal adani australia adani carmichael coal project frontline action on coal
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for ‘the dog man’ who loved his furry mates

        premium_icon Tributes flow for ‘the dog man’ who loved his furry mates

        News GARY Bennett is being remembered as a big-hearted bloke who would help anyone.

        Bizarre deer sighting at popular Rockhampton gardens

        premium_icon Bizarre deer sighting at popular Rockhampton gardens

        News Council says the deer has gone missing after being spotted a month ago.

        Preparations start for biggest Great Australian Beach Party

        premium_icon Preparations start for biggest Great Australian Beach Party

        News This year’s Great Australian Beach Party is set to be one of the biggest...

        Child kicked by horse, bleeding from mouth

        premium_icon Child kicked by horse, bleeding from mouth

        News Paramedics are on the scene now treating the boy.