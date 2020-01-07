BREAKING: Two activists close Adani rail line at Abbot Point

Coal trains have been blocked by anti-Adani activist group Frontline Action on Coal at the Abbot Point coal terminal.

The group has said it is in response to catastrophic fires ravaging the country.

In photographs released by the group, two activists protest appear to have staged a sit down in the on the rail line into the Abbot Point coal terminal in Bowen, blocking both coal trains as well as workers entering the facility.

Eleanor Haas and Gali Schell were named by the group as the two activists responsible.

The pair are holding a banner that reads: “Aus is burning. Coal is fuelling the fire. Ausgov + Adani = arsonists”.

Activists at Abbot Point coal terminal

“Over 12 million acres have been devastated by fire throughout Australia. If you are looking for someone to blame, point your fingers at the Australian government and Adani,” Schell said.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said police have been on the scene since 4am.

He confirmed the railway has been closed as the pair are fixed to it and both activists and police remain on scene.

The spokesman said the pair are fixed together and locked onto the rail using a barrel.

Adani Australia has been approached for comment.