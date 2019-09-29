BREAKING: Two cars collide out the front of Sizzler

11.20AM: EMERGENCY services have been called to a second road traffic crash in half an hour in Rockhampton.

At 10.54am, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash outside Sizzler, Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre.

The crash was originally reported to be located at the intersection of Moores Creek and Yaamba Rd.

It is believed four people are involved, including two children.

Paramedics, including Critical Care Paramedics, are on scene treating one person with neck and shoulder injuries.