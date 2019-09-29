Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

BREAKING: Two cars collide out the front of Sizzler

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
29th Sep 2019 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

11.20AM: EMERGENCY services have been called to a second road traffic crash in half an hour in Rockhampton.

At 10.54am, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash outside Sizzler, Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre.

The crash was originally reported to be located at the intersection of Moores Creek and Yaamba Rd.

It is believed four people are involved, including two children.

Paramedics, including Critical Care Paramedics, are on scene treating one person with neck and shoulder injuries.

queensland ambulance service tmbcrash two vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Grass fires keep crews busy

    premium_icon Grass fires keep crews busy

    News A GRASS fire at Mount Morgan held fire crews at bay for two hours on Saturday.

    Massive wave pool to create 10,000 jobs

    premium_icon Massive wave pool to create 10,000 jobs

    Business But it might not be the only mega wave pool we get

    CQ councils to put forward a unified voice

    premium_icon CQ councils to put forward a unified voice

    Council News The power of one collective voice is undeniable in its ability to deliver key...

    Long-neck beers and driving don’t mix

    premium_icon Long-neck beers and driving don’t mix

    News DRINKING Tooheys long-neck beers and driving turned into an expensive exercise for...