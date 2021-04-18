BREAKING: Two cars crash on major Rocky road
UPDATE, 4.56pm:
The vehicles have been cleared and emergency services have left the scene.
EARLIER:
Police and ambulance crews have just made their way to a minor two car crash on the Bruce Highway through Rockhampton on Sunday.
The two cars hit each other on the corner of Fitzroy and George Streets in Rockhampton City and a Queensland Police spokeswoman said it happened about 3.25pm.
The vehicles are pulled over on the side of the road and traffic is flowing freely.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said no-one was injured.