BREAKING: Two cars crash on major Rocky road

UPDATE, 4.56pm:

The vehicles have been cleared and emergency services have left the scene.

EARLIER:

Police and ambulance crews have just made their way to a minor two car crash on the Bruce Highway through Rockhampton on Sunday.

The two cars hit each other on the corner of Fitzroy and George Streets in Rockhampton City and a Queensland Police spokeswoman said it happened about 3.25pm.

The vehicles are pulled over on the side of the road and traffic is flowing freely.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said no-one was injured.