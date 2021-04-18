Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic image
Generic image
News

BREAKING: Two cars crash on major Rocky road

Lachlan Berlin
18th Apr 2021 4:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 4.56pm:

The vehicles have been cleared and emergency services have left the scene.

 

EARLIER:

Police and ambulance crews have just made their way to a minor two car crash on the Bruce Highway through Rockhampton on Sunday.

The two cars hit each other on the corner of Fitzroy and George Streets in Rockhampton City and a Queensland Police spokeswoman said it happened about 3.25pm.

The vehicles are pulled over on the side of the road and traffic is flowing freely.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said no-one was injured.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky man’s mission to help kids through basketball

        Rocky man’s mission to help kids through basketball

        Breaking Coming home from Toronto, he’s been helping kids with life lessons during Rockhampton’s youth week event.

        Know a CQ site that should be heritage protected?

        Premium Content Know a CQ site that should be heritage protected?

        News This could be your chance to be heard on places of importance and significance.

        IN PHOTOS: CQ hockey players in action in Rocky

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: CQ hockey players in action in Rocky

        Hockey Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay teams doing battle at two-day Zone Carnival.

        Aussie rock band’s CQ gig fast approaching

        Premium Content Aussie rock band’s CQ gig fast approaching

        News Tickets are selling fast and heaps of their shows are already sold-out. Here’s how...