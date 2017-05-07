BREAKING: Two missing Rocky girls threaten to take drug cocktail

DESPERATE SEARCH: Two missing Rockhampton girls are threatening to consume a cocktail of drugs.

WHAT WE KNOW:

- Police are searching for two girls who have fled their carer's home

- The girls have about six packets of unknown pills

- The girls intend to take the pills with alcohol, according to initial reports

UPDATE: 7.52pm:

PARAMEDICS have again located two missing girls who threatened to consume a cocktail of prescription drugs with alcohol.

But the girls did not need transporting.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the issue has been "situated as a medical issue" and could not provide any more details.

DESPERATE SEARCH: The girls were found along Musgrave St, near the intersection with Elphinstone St.

Police have reportedly taken the drugs off the girls.

But it is understood the girls, believed to be aged 15, have not been taken into custody.

More to come

UPDATE: 7.10pm:

TWO missing girls believed to be planning to take a cocktail of drugs have become "unruly and violent" when approached by paramedics.

It is understood the girls fled when paramedics arrived. Police are now searching streets around Stockland.

Parents of the two girls have warned police the girls may become violent and aggressive, initial reports suggest.

The Morning Bulletin is waiting for more details from Queensland Police Service.

More to come

BREAKING: Police are searching for two juvenile girls in Rockhampton before they take a cocktail of drugs and alcohol.

Early reports suggest the two girls fled their carer's home in Park Avenue with an about six packets of unknown pills with the intention of taking them with alcohol.

More to come shortly