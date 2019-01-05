BREAKING: Two motorbikes collide, 10-year-old kids injured

EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Queensland Ambulance Service are on their way to treat two motorbike riders injured in a collision west of Rockhampton.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Queensland Ambulance Service are on their way to treat two motorbike riders injured in a collision west of Rockhampton. Contributed ROK02118genericambo1

PARAMEDICS have arrived at the scene of a collision between two motorbikes west of Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed receiving the emergency call at 12.34pm today saying that the collision occurred at a private property near the Capricorn Highway in Kalapa, near Stanwell.

CRASH: Two motorbikes have collided on a Kalapa property near Stanwell. Google Maps

A 10-year-old girl has a suspected fractured arm after colliding with a 10-year-old boy.

Both are "quite shaken up”.

Paramedics are currently treating the pair and an update on their condition is imminent.

More details to follow.