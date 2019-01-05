Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Queensland Ambulance Service are on their way to treat two motorbike riders injured in a collision west of Rockhampton.
EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Queensland Ambulance Service are on their way to treat two motorbike riders injured in a collision west of Rockhampton. Contributed ROK02118genericambo1
Breaking

BREAKING: Two motorbikes collide, 10-year-old kids injured

Leighton Smith
by
5th Jan 2019 1:21 PM

PARAMEDICS have arrived at the scene of a collision between two motorbikes west of Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed receiving the emergency call at 12.34pm today saying that the collision occurred at a private property near the Capricorn Highway in Kalapa, near Stanwell.

CRASH: Two motorbikes have collided on a Kalapa property near Stanwell.
CRASH: Two motorbikes have collided on a Kalapa property near Stanwell. Google Maps

A 10-year-old girl has a suspected fractured arm after colliding with a 10-year-old boy.

Both are "quite shaken up”.

Paramedics are currently treating the pair and an update on their condition is imminent.

More details to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Great Keppel Island regional tourism legend recognised

    premium_icon Great Keppel Island regional tourism legend recognised

    News Great Keppel Island Hideaway marketing manager nominated for the BB Print Regional Achiever Award.

    CQ politicians slam the Greens' plan to close Galilee Basin

    premium_icon CQ politicians slam the Greens' plan to close Galilee Basin

    Business The 'Coal Prohibition Bill' has no shortage of critics.

    Caribeae swimmer makes big splash at states

    premium_icon Caribeae swimmer makes big splash at states

    Swimming Jack Kelly racks up impressive list of achievements

    • 5th Jan 2019 1:00 PM
    'Absolutely stoked': Rocky rep wins top gong at Qld titles

    premium_icon 'Absolutely stoked': Rocky rep wins top gong at Qld titles

    Water Sports Sean McDonald stars against state's best water polo players

    Local Partners