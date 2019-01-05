BREAKING: Two motorbikes collide, 10-year-old kids injured
PARAMEDICS have arrived at the scene of a collision between two motorbikes west of Rockhampton.
Queensland Ambulance confirmed receiving the emergency call at 12.34pm today saying that the collision occurred at a private property near the Capricorn Highway in Kalapa, near Stanwell.
A 10-year-old girl has a suspected fractured arm after colliding with a 10-year-old boy.
Both are "quite shaken up”.
Paramedics are currently treating the pair and an update on their condition is imminent.
More details to follow.