BREAKING: Two offenders arrested in alleged car theft

BUSTED: It is understood Rockhampton Police have made two arrests in relation to a car theft which occurred over the weekend.

Two males suspected of a brazen daylight car theft in Lammermoor over the weekend have been arrested.

It is understood the alleged offenders were apprehended in a white Holden Commodore sedan at the Caltex Petrol Station in Allenstown.

Two police officers are currently on site searching the vehicle though it is unknown whether the commodore was also stolen.

The initial vehicle, a Mazda 2 which is believed to now be painted white and without licence plates, had reportedly been involved in a number of traffic incidents throughout Gladstone and Rockhampton since its theft.

The offenders are alleged to have entered the property of Cara and Peter Bartlett on Saturday afternoon around 4pm before stealing the vehicle while the family sat inside.

Mrs Bartlett confirmed that they had been informed of the development by local authorities, however said Police would not confirm the vehicle's current location.

