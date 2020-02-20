Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSTED: It is understood Rockhampton Police have made two arrests in relation to a car theft which occurred over the weekend.
BUSTED: It is understood Rockhampton Police have made two arrests in relation to a car theft which occurred over the weekend.
Crime

BREAKING: Two offenders arrested in alleged car theft

kaitlyn smith
20th Feb 2020 1:34 PM | Updated: 2:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two males suspected of a brazen daylight car theft in Lammermoor over the weekend have been arrested.

It is understood the alleged offenders were apprehended in a white Holden Commodore sedan at the Caltex Petrol Station in Allenstown.

Two police officers are currently on site searching the vehicle though it is unknown whether the commodore was also stolen.

The initial vehicle, a Mazda 2 which is believed to now be painted white and without licence plates, had reportedly been involved in a number of traffic incidents throughout Gladstone and Rockhampton since its theft.

The offenders are alleged to have entered the property of Cara and Peter Bartlett on Saturday afternoon around 4pm before stealing the vehicle while the family sat inside.

Mrs Bartlett confirmed that they had been informed of the development by local authorities, however said Police would not confirm the vehicle's current location.

More to come.

car thefts crime rates rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Looking back at Cyclone Marcia: Five years on

        premium_icon Looking back at Cyclone Marcia: Five years on

        Community It has been five years to the day since Central Queensland was devastated by the furious Cyclone Marcia.

        Undiscovered artists to shine bright at music event

        premium_icon Undiscovered artists to shine bright at music event

        News Watch a cooking pot of talent at this weekend’s Agnes Blues Roots and Rock...

        Who’s your Daddy? Meeting the men of Mamma Mia! the Musical

        premium_icon Who’s your Daddy? Meeting the men of Mamma Mia! the Musical

        News SPOILER ALERT! For those readers who haven’t seen the movie or musical versions...

        ’I like a challenge’: Rocky dancer’s exciting new coup

        premium_icon ’I like a challenge’: Rocky dancer’s exciting new coup

        News Emerging starlet leaps one step closer to her dream.