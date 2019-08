Queensland Ambulance Service are responding to an incident in Park Avenue, North Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Service are responding to an incident in Park Avenue, North Rockhampton. Michael Marston - ePixel Images

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service have been called to an address in Park Avenue, North Rockhampton this afternoon where a car has come into contact with two pedestrians.

Paramedics were called to 387 Yaamba Rd (outside Repco) about 3.20pm.

Two crews are on scene where they're treating two patients, one with a laceration to the head and another with chest pain.