Two-vehicle crash in East St, Rockhampton. Picture: Pam McKay
BREAKING: Two people injured in CBD crash

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@news.com.au
2nd Mar 2021 9:20 AM
Two people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash outside the Australia Post building in East St on Tuesday morning, with one of the vehicles reportedly causing a traffic hazard.

Emergency Services were called to reports of the crash in Rockhampton City at 9.10am.

Initial reports suggest a man, believed to be in his 80s, was "bleeding from his right bicep" and a woman in her 30s had "bumped her head and was in shock".

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are treating one of patients on scene.

One of the vehicles is reportedly causing a traffic hazard.

