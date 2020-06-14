BREAKING: Two people trapped after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services are on scene after a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Dean and Elphinestone streets, in Berserker.

UPDATE 1.10PM: One of the passengers trapped in the rear of the car has been removed and is being treated by QAS officers.

Work is continuing to free the second passenger.

There are two amublances, two fire trucks and two critical care teams on-site.

Emergency services are on scene and are using hydraulic equipment to free them.

It is believed there a total of six patients, five men and one woman. The extent of injuries is not yet known.