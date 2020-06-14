Menu
Emergency services are on scene after a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Dean and Elphinestone streets, in Berserker.
BREAKING: Two people trapped after two-vehicle crash

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
14th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
UPDATE 1.10PM: One of the passengers trapped in the rear of the car has been removed and is being treated by QAS officers.

Work is continuing to free the second passenger.

There are two amublances, two fire trucks and two critical care teams on-site.

TWO people are trapped in a car following a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Dean and Elphinstone streets, Berserker.

Emergency services are on scene and are using hydraulic equipment to free them.

It is believed there a total of six patients, five men and one woman. The extent of injuries is not yet known.

